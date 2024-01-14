Milwaukee Water Works: tips to prevent frozen or burst pipes

article

Milwaukee Water Works wants homeowners to act now to avoid property damage and costly repairs due to frozen or burst pipes that can come with freezing temperatures.

If customers have limited heat due to a loss of power, they can reduce the risk of freezing pipes by letting their water run at a steady flow (pencil diameter stream) from the kitchen and bathroom sinks.

If customers without heat need to leave their home, they should reduce the risk of internal damage from frozen pipes by shutting off the water service.

This can be done by closing the valve(s) nearest to the water meter. Water meters are most commonly located in the basement where the service line enters the structure.

Homeowners should keep in mind that failing to properly heat or insulate a basement or periodically run water through pipes could lead to a burst water meter, frozen pipes inside a home, and contribute to a frozen water service line, which connects the property to the water main in the street.

As temperatures drop, Milwaukee Water Works urges all residents to plan ahead to prevent frozen pipes. Water service lines are buried at least five feet deep, but cold temperatures can lead to frozen service lines.

It can cost hundreds of dollars an hour for a crew to dig through frozen ground or run a warm water-thawing machine, an expense that can be avoided with preparation.

Milwaukee Water Works encourages property owners to contact Meter Services at 414-286-8000 if they suspect frozen pipes or a frozen water meter. Water meters are most commonly located in the basement where the service line enters the structure.

Homeowners can eliminate cold drafts near basement water pipes by installing storm windows or insulation on basement windows, and turning off water connections to garden hoses and draining the exposed piping.

Homeowners can also provide warmth to water pipes by wrapping them in insulation or heat tape, or placing a lighted bulb near water pipes, but should never use open flames indoors.

Additional tips for avoiding frozen pipes are available on the Milwaukee Water Works website, and a comprehensive list of cold weather safety tips can be found on the city's website.

