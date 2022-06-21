Milwaukee Water Street shooting, 4th person charged, 17 hurt

More than a month after 17 people were shot on Water Street after a Milwaukee Bucks playoff game, a fourth person was charged in connection with the shooting.

Hundreds of people were in the area near Water and Juneau on May 13 despite the fact there were already two shootings that night, one just about a block down and the other near the Deer District as the game came to an end.

A 20-year-old woman is the fourth person charged for her role in that third shooting at Water and Juneau.

Sirens pierced the night as the darkness was lit up red and blue. It wasn't the first or second shooting that night, but the third over two hours. Seventeen people were hurt, and 10 were arrested but a number of people ran off.

Alexus Jackson-Milton

On Monday, June 20, Alexus Jackson-Milton, 20, appeared before a court commissioner.

"Fire shots openly in a crowded area where 15 individuals are shot," said Rosa Barillas, Milwaukee County court commissioner. "It’s fortunate that no one was actually killed."

She's charged with conspiring to shoot and hurt a man and 15 counts of first-degree reckless injury party to a crime for each of the people wounded in the shootings.

"I don’t think people had any idea where the shots were coming from, where to run," said Dayshun James, victim.

Shooting scene near Water and Juneau, Milwaukee

James, 20, told FOX6 just days after the shooting that he was caught in the crossfire.

"It exploded and like, cracked my hip open," said James.

Police haven't released video of the shooting, but a still image shows people lined up near food trucks on Juneau.

Lemont Siller, Christopher Murry, Marquise Jackson, Alexus Jackson-Milton

Prosecutors say Lemont Siller, 21, had a long-standing beef with a guy he spotted that night. Siller, along with Christopher Murry, 23, Marquise Jackson, 24 and Jackson-Milton surrounded the man and the shooting started.

It's unclear what the relationship is between Jackson and Jackson-Milton, as both are listed at the same address in court documents.

The victim later identified Jackson-Milton, who doesn't have a criminal record in the state.

"Nonetheless, that shows a complete disregard for human life," said Barillas.

Shooting scene near Water and Juneau, Milwaukee

The court commissioner set Jackson-Milton's bond at $150,000. The other three men are being held on $1 million bail.

Court filings say additional charges are possible for Jackson-Milton.