Milwaukee Water Street shooting; Lemont Siller sentenced, 47 years

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Lemont Siller on Friday, July 20, to 47 years in prison plus an additional 25 years of extended supervision for shooting and wounding of multiple people downtown in May 2022.

Siller, 22, pleaded guilty in April 2023 to aggravated battery and four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Case details

Officers were investigating a prior shooting that happened at Water and Highland at around 10:30 p.m. in May 2022 when they heard dozens of gunshots from the area of Water and Juneau, about a block away, and hundreds of people running.

Officers saw a number of people firing guns and running from the area, and according to a criminal complaint, several of the bullets were fired in their direction.

According to the criminal complaint, Jackson, Murry and Siller were together on Water Street when Siller told police he saw a 20-year-old man he has a long-standing dispute with.

Court filings say surveillance video from the area shows the 20-year-old man and several other people were standing near the median on East Juneau in front of an MSOE dormitory. Siller and Jackson are seen standing on the sidewalk with six others on the north side of the street.

Siller, Jackson and the others in the group are seen making phone calls while looking in the direction of the 20-year-old man. Jackson and another person stop near the corner of a food truck, and Jackson is seen with an AR-style long handgun.

Eventually, Siller, Jackson, Murry and an unknown person position themselves around the 20-year-old man.

Shortly after 11:00 pm, one of the people with Siller pulls out a handgun from his pocket while facing the 20-year-old man and backs away to the east along Juneau. A person with the 20-year-old man sees this, pulls out a gun and fires it towards the man, who then returns fire.

Shooting scene near Water and Juneau, Milwaukee

Siller, Jackson, Murry and five others all fire guns toward the 20-year-old man, who runs away but is hit.

During an interview with police, Siller told police he saw a person raise a gun and shoot at him, so he ducked behind a car, pulled out his own semi-automatic gun, and returned fire.