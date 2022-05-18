Milwaukee shooting: 3 men charged in incident that injured 16

Three men are now charged with shooting and wounding multiple people in one of three shootings downtown Milwaukee last week that injured 16 people.

Marquise Jackson, 24, Christopher Murry, 23, and Lemont Siller, 21, were charged Wednesday, May 18 with felony conspiracy to commit aggravated battery and seven counts of first-degree reckless injury in connection to the shootings near Water and Juneau on Friday, May 13.

Officers were investigating a prior shooting that happened at Water and Highland at around 10:30 pm when they heard dozens of gunshots from the area of Water and Juneau, about a block away, and hundreds of people running.

Officers saw a number of people firing guns and running from the area, and according to a criminal complaint, several of the bullets were fired in their direction.

According to the criminal complaint, Jackson, Murry and Siller were together on Water Street when Siller told police he saw a 20-year-old man he has a long-standing dispute with.

Court filings say surveillance video from the area shows the 20-year-old man and several other people were standing near the median on East Juneau, in front of an MSOE dormitory. Siller and Jackson are seen standing on the sidewalk with six others, on the north side of the street.

Siller, Jackson and the others in the group are seen making phone calls while looking in the direction of the 20-year-old man. Jackson and another person stop near the corner of a food truck, and Jackson is seen with an AR-style long handgun.

Eventually, Siller, Jackson, Murry and an unknown person position themselves around the 20-year-old man.

Shortly after 11:00 pm, one of the people with Siller pulls out a handgun from his pocket, while facing the 20-year-old man, and backs away to the east along Juneau. A person with the 20-year-old man sees this, pulls out a gun and fires it towards the man, who then returns fire.

Siller, Jackson, Murry and five others all fire guns towards the 20-year-old man, who runs away, but is hit.

A total of 16 people were injured in the shooting.

As officers ran to the area, filings say an officer saw Jackson ducking down behind a Honda Accord, and reaching underneath. Police found a black AR-style pistol from below the car.

During an interview with police, Siller told police he saw a person raise a gun and shoot at him, so he ducked behind a car, pulled out his own semi-automatic gun, and returned fire.

Murry told police in an interview he was in the area, and identified himself on surveillance video, and was behind a food truck when he fired the gun he was carrying, but that he wasn’t shooting at people.

The charges are the latest to come in connection to the third shooting in the city’s downtown entertainment district on May 13.

One person was shot and wounded after a group of people started shooting, including at least one person with a rifle, near Water and Highland at around 10:30 pm. Police said no arrests have been made in that shooting.

Nearly an hour and a half earlier, three people were injured in a shooting at MLK and Highland, on the west side of the Milwaukee River, near the Deer District as the Milwaukee Bucks game was ending.

Police said one person was taken into custody in connection to that shooting, and a gun recovered.

At the time of the third shooting, a bench warrant was issued in late April for Siller was out on a $700 cash bond in a Racine County criminal misdemeanor case of possession of THC and drug paraphernalia. Siller pleaded guilty/no contest in a disorderly conduct case out of Milwaukee County stemming from a July 2018 incident.

Jackson had an active bench warrant issued for his arrest for a Milwaukee County felony domestic violence and disorderly conduct case, relating to a February 2021 incident, at the time. In that case, he was released on a $3,500 signature bond and ordered not to possess any weapons. A week before the shooting, Jackson failed to appear for a preliminary hearing in the case, and a warrant was issued.

Online court filings do not show a prior adult criminal record for Murry.