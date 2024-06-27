Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee violence, local leaders investigate prevention methods

By
Published  June 27, 2024 10:17pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Addressing violence in Milwaukee

Following a violent Wednesday in Milwaukee, city leaders are discussing prevention methods to better the city.

MILWAUKEE - Enough is enough. That's the message from city leaders tonight following gun violence across Milwaukee on Wednesday, June 26.

You could feel the frustration of city leaders in a press conference held on Thursday, June 27.

After a violent spree of shootings across Milwaukee, city leaders are sounding the alarm.

"What we have experienced is absolutely unacceptable," Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said. "Today, I say we are better than this."

At least 13 people, including a nine-year-old and four-year-old, were shot in the city on Wednesday alone.

That number only went up by Thursday afternoon.

"Today, we experience two lives were shot," Norman said. "One who was pregnant, another who was a one-year-old."

Although Milwaukee police say year-to-date gun-related homicides are actually down, city leaders are fed up.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson called on state lawmakers to enact stricter gun laws.

"Particularly laws at the state and federal level to circumvent that so we don’t see more bloodshed on the streets of Milwaukee," he said.

While leaders also called on families, they said it takes all hands on deck.

"We have to let people know, who are carrying guns in our own families, that the people who are most vulnerable to the dangers of that weapon are the people that is closest to them," Office of Violence Prevention President Ashanti Hamiltion said.

Common Council President Jose Perez agreed.

Milwaukee leaders discuss shootings, violence

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, Mayor Cavalier Johnson and others address a number of shootings that killed one person and wounded a dozen others on Wednesday, June 26.

"We need everyone in," he said. "The uncles, the parents, we need them to get tough with their families."

While the city said it is investigating prevention methods, they also noted they are willing to expand their approach and work with people in the community who have ideas when it comes to finding solutions.

"We need to understand that we are better than this," Norman said.