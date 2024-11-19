Milwaukee VA showcases veteran art; promotes mental health

The Brief A group of Milwaukee veterans are showing off their talents to the community, with visuals captured through their own lens. The exhibit, Exploring the Community through Photography, showcases work by 12 veterans. It is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the south lobby of the Clement J. Zablocki Veterans Affairs Medical Center through Friday, Nov. 22.



A group of Milwaukee veterans are showing off their talents to the community, with visuals captured through their own lens.

For Vietnam War veteran Jeffry Cody Peterson, it’s his reaction to an image he captured unexpectedly while mixing some colors together on a paper plate. Peterson said he nearly threw it away until he saw it.

"I almost threw a masterpiece away," he said. "The waterfall coming from here and just splashing."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

His photograph of that waterfall is part of the Veterans in Focus exhibit with the VA. It’s now on display at the Clement J. Zablocki Veterans Affairs Medical Center. The exhibit, Exploring the Community through Photography, showcases work by 12 veterans.

"It gives you the opportunity to explore talents that you don't realize that you have," Peterson said.

Courtney Zeller is a recreation therapist at the VA. She said this is part of a group aimed to helping veterans with mental health.

"We got out once a week for around 10 weeks. We use a camera as a tool to help change their focus off their daily stressors, their anxiety, depression and use that camera as a way to change their focus into something positive," Zeller said.

In this case, a picture is worth a thousand words.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"We take pictures as a group and the camaraderie and shared experiences helps the healing process," Peterson said.

The exhibit will be displayed from now until Friday, Nov. 22, where a special meet and greet with the photographers will be available at 11 a.m.

It is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the south lobby of the medical center.