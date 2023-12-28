article

A South Milwaukee man is charged after a Dec. 22 search at his home unveiled child pornography.

Prosecutors said 61-year-old Todd McLaughlin worked as a TSA agent at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport – and it was comments to coworkers that prompted the investigation.

According to a criminal complaint, coworkers said McLaughlin made "sexually explicit remarks" about purchasing "a child sex slave to relieve stress." One coworker reported McLaughlin described the human trafficking of girls in mid-December – specifically a desire to purchase a 16-year-old – and said he "would buy one except they're all fat, brown and 300 pounds with fake eyelashes."

South Milwaukee police went to McLaughlin's home to speak with him on Dec. 22. The complaint states McLaughlin let the officers inside and then "closed or minimized" a window on his computer. Officers said the open window appeared to have "possible pornographic material," per the complaint. Officers asked for consent to search McLaughlin's electronic devices, and he declined.

With the search warrant process underway, and officers still at the scene, the complaint states McLaughlin asked: "What would happen if I had something?" An officer read McLaughlin his Miranda rights, and the complaint states McLaughlin waived his right to remain silent and said he downloaded "stuff" – some of which was "questionable." He then allowed officers to search his electronic devices without the warrant.

McLaughlin said he "never looked into obtaining a mail-order bride," the complaint states, "despite making comments about it at work." He said he had a website bookmarked where he downloaded everything from, and had to pay for a subscription to that website. He also admitted, according to the complaint, that he started looking at child pornography a few years ago – and the material was a "fantasy" he would never act on.

McLaughlin made his initial court appearance on Wednesday, Dec. 27. The court set a $5,000 signature bond.