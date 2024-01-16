Milwaukee transgender woman homicide; FBI seeks help

article

The FBI Milwaukee Field Office and the Milwaukee Police Department are seeking information regarding the homicide of 28-year-old Brazil Johnson.

Johnson, a Black transgender female, was fatally shot near North Teutonia and West Garfield Avenues on June 15, 2022.

The FBI and MPD are seeking anyone with information regarding the homicide, or can identify the individual in the provided photos.

Provided by the FBI Milwaukee Field Office

Johnson's mother, Bernitha Gildart, believes part of the reason her daughter was killed was because she was a transgender woman.

"Brazil was a very free spirit, very fun-loving, believed in herself; believed in others when they didn't believe in themselves," Gildart said two weeks after her homicide.

Brazil Johnson

After her death, the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, Cream City Foundation, and Milwaukee Crime Stoppers contributed $1,000 each towards a Crime Stoppers reward for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of those responsible. As the President of Milwaukee Crime Stoppers, Attorney Michael Hupy pledged $25,000 to help the effort as well.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the FBI Milwaukee Field Office at 414-276-4684.