Milwaukee traffic calming projects; slow speed, improve safety: officials

The Brief Milwaukee's mayor is touting what he calls the success of traffic calming measures in the city. Officials shared data which they say shows the ways projects of this kind have been effective.



Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and officials from the Department of Public Works (DPW) held a news conference on Wednesday, Aug. 28 to "celebrate the success of traffic calming measures implemented around the City of Milwaukee."

A news release says the "DPW integrates traffic calming into many of its projects to slow speeds and improve safety." Officials say their data shows the ways in which projects have been effective in Milwaukee.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Traffic calming features at 38th and Highland

This is a developing story.