Milwaukee traffic calming, bike lane projects planned for 2024

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works, as well as city leaders and community organizations, on Tuesday unveiled plans for 2024 traffic calming and bike lane projects.

Specifically, leaders highlighted a corridor of Highland Boulevard from Vliet Street to 35th Street that received a high-impact paving treatment with traffic calming components in 2023, including parking-protected bike lanes in both directions. In 2024, the parking-protected bike lanes will be extended from 35th Street to 20th Street.

In total, the city said the bike lanes on Highland will span three aldermanic districts and safely connect people biking to downtown, in addition to slowing the speeds of people driving by reducing travel lanes.

"We want everyone to feel safe and enjoy our streets," said Kevin Muhs, Milwaukee city engineer.

The project on Highland Boulevard is one of nearly 50 traffic calming and protected bike lane projects the DPW plans to construct throughout the city.

"I frequently get complaints from residents about vehicles driving 50, 60, 70 miles an hour on Highland Boulevard and they’re not even being chased," Alderman Bob Bauman said. "We have to put an end to these deaths on these highways, because it’s tragic and there’s absolutely no need for it."

All of this work is in conjunction with the city’s commitment to Complete Streets, the city said – an approach that integrates people and place into transportation planning, and Vision Zero, the elimination of fatalities and serious injuries from traffic violence.

Funding for these projects comes from a variety of sources, the city said – including state and federal grants, the America Rescue Plan Act and local dollars. Funds from Tax Incremental Districts (TIDs) have also been allocated to make these projects possible.