Milwaukee toddler struck by vehicle, killed; driver charged

The Brief Laron Lawrence has been criminally charged in the death of a 2-year-old boy on Milwaukee's southwest side. He's accused of driving without a license, and striking the child with his vehicle. The child had wandered into the roadway and, despite Lawrence's efforts to avoid the child, still struck him.



A Milwaukee man has been criminally charged in connection to the death of a two-year-old child.

41-year-old Laron Lawrence is accused of striking the child with his SUV near 60th and Hustis in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Nov. 13. The child died from his injuries.

Lawrence does not have a valid driver's license. He has been charged with one count of Knowingly Operating a Motor Vehicle without a License - Causing Death.

Child struck at 60th and Hustis, Milwaukee

Case details

According to the criminal complaint, at about 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, police were sent to an accident near 60th and Raintree. Upon arrival, they found a two-year-old child lying in the roadway after being struck by a truck. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Eyewitnesses told police that they saw a GMC Yukon traveling southbound on 60th Street when the child suddenly appeared in the roadway in front of the Yukon. The Yukon braked and swerved but appeared unable to avoid striking the child. The Yukon stopped after the accident and remained on scene, per the complaint.

Officers determined that the child lived in an apartment in the area. The window to the apartment had been left open, and the childhad climbed out and wandered unsupervised into the roadway.

The complaint goes on to say that police spoke to the defendant, Laron Lawrence, who admitted being the driver of the Yukon. He admitted that he did not have a driver’s license. He admitted the same things in a later interview with detectives. He said that he was on his way back to work when the child darted out in front of him, and he was unable to avoid hitting him, despite his efforts to avoid the child.

Toddler struck at 60th and Hustis, Milwaukee

A record maintained by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows that Lawrence does not have a valid license. He had a learner’s permit in 2014 which expired in 2015. He never followed through getting a license. He was cited for Operating After Suspension for incidents in 2020 and 2021.

FOX6 also learned that a 25-year-old man was arrested for child neglect.

Court

Laron Lawrence made his initial appearance in court on Monday, Nov. 18, and cash bond was set at $2,000.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 25.

Vigil held

A vigil was held Saturday, Nov 16, for the child, later identified as Angelo Berry, on Milwaukee's north side.

"I just heard a scream from down the block and I immediately heard like three or four ambulances come across the block," Shaquan Jefferson, who lives nearby, told FOX6 News the day of the crash. "It’s sad. It’s devastating to me."

