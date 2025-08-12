Third Ward death investigation, medical examiner called to scene

article

The Brief The medical examiner is investigating a death in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward. The scene near Broadway and St. Paul is just outside the Milwaukee Public Market. The cause of death has not been confirmed.



The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating a death in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward on Tuesday.

What we know:

FOX6 News was at the scene near Broadway and St. Paul, just outside the Milwaukee Public Market. A semi blocking was blocking the intersection, and crime scene tape surrounded the area.

What we don't know:

The cause of death has not been confirmed. FOX6 reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for details about what happened but did not immediately hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.