Third Ward death investigation, medical examiner called to scene

Published  August 12, 2025 12:59pm CDT
Historic Third Ward
Scene near Broadway and St. Paul

The Brief

    • The medical examiner is investigating a death in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward.
    • The scene near Broadway and St. Paul is just outside the Milwaukee Public Market.
    • The cause of death has not been confirmed.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating a death in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward on Tuesday.

What we know:

FOX6 News was at the scene near Broadway and St. Paul, just outside the Milwaukee Public Market. A semi blocking was blocking the intersection, and crime scene tape surrounded the area.

What we don't know:

The cause of death has not been confirmed. FOX6 reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for details about what happened but did not immediately hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: FOX6 News was at the scene. Additional details are from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

