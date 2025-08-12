Third Ward death investigation, medical examiner called to scene
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating a death in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward on Tuesday.
What we know:
FOX6 News was at the scene near Broadway and St. Paul, just outside the Milwaukee Public Market. A semi blocking was blocking the intersection, and crime scene tape surrounded the area.
What we don't know:
The cause of death has not been confirmed. FOX6 reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for details about what happened but did not immediately hear back.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: FOX6 News was at the scene. Additional details are from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.