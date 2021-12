Milwaukee-themed Christmas gifts

Christmas is now just eight days away – but there's still time to find a great gift that's unique and made right here in Milwaukee. Lindsey McKee from Visit Milwaukee joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at some Milwaukee-themed gifts.

Foodie Gifts

Milwaukee Staples (e.g., Clock Shadow Creamery cheese curds, Usinger’s Famous Sausage, Wisconsin Cheese Mart)

Sweets (e.g., Kilwins Milwaukee-Bayshore, Ultimate Confections, Indulgence Chocolatiers)

Spirits and Cocktails (e.g. Great Lakes Distillery, Bittercube, Story Hill BKC Bottle Shop)

Apparel and Accessories

Access Boutique, Bouchards, Brass Rooster, Bronzeville Collective, Girl in the Moon Brewery Shop, Milworks, Sparrow Collective, The Waxwing

Experience Gifts

