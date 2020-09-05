Milwaukee teens start march, call for law enforcement change

Protesters demanded for leaders to "demilitarize the police" and abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Saturday, Sept. 5, part of a large demonstration that wrapped-up outside the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

The peaceful effort was started by teenagers from Milwaukee High School of the Arts, and partnered with other local organizations, to speak about the issues that minorities face locally with law enforcement.

"As teens, we feel really stuck, and we feel like we could do anything for the community to spark change," said Matinia Hernandez, who co-organized the event.

The event -- called the "Black and Brown Solidarity March" -- began at the Mitchell Park Domes and made its way across the 16th Street bridge, which organizers said is a symbol of segregation and redlining of minority communities in Milwaukee.

Students from Milwaukee High School of the Arts start a march, calling for law enforcement changes

Some big, local names in the fight against racism were a part of Saturday's demonstration.

"Let me give a major shoutout to the young people that helped to organize this," said State Sen. Lena Taylor.

The family of Alvin Cole, a teen shot and killed by since-suspended Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah earlier this year, also spoke at the event.

"We are going to seek justice because this is uncalled for, for this power of a cop...murdered three people within five years," said Tracy Cole, Alvin's mother.

Hundreds of people of all races took part in the demonstration, but its main focus was on the local Black and Hispanic communities coming together for a common cause.

"This generation is going to change," Andrea Hoppe, who co-organized the event, said.

The teenagers who organized the demonstration were so inspired by the results, they said they are already working on their next projects and demonstrations.