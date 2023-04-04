Milwaukee teen shot by brother; father, mother now charged

article

A Milwaukee man and woman are now charged in connection with the unintentional shooting of a 13-year-old boy – their son – at a home on the city's northwest side.

The accused are 32-year-old Durand Townsend and 31-year-old Fiesha Parker (not pictured). They face the following criminal counts:

Neglecting a child-consequence is great bodily hard (Townsend, Parker)

Possession of a firearm by a felon (Townsend)

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to a home near 84th and Grantosa on the city's northwest side on Thursday, March 30 regarding a shooting complaint. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 13-year-old boy who had suffered a single gunshot wound to the stomach. The teen was taken to Children's Wisconsin for treatment.

During the trip to the hospital, the 13-year-old told police he was at the residence with his 10-year-old brother. When asked where the teen's mom and dad were at the time, the teen indicated his mother, identified as Parker, as on her way home from work -- and his father, identified as Townsend, was at work.

According to the complaint, the 13-year-old told police he and his younger brother went into a closet in their mother's bedroom and retrieved their father's handgun. The teen indicated he and his brother "began playing 'hostages' in the basement. At some point, the 10-year-old "pulled the trigger of the gun while pointing it at (the 13-year-old's) stomach. (The teen) stated that the trigger of the gun clicked and nothing happened. (The teen) explained that he and (his brother) then proceeded to rack the slide of the firearm. (The teen) stated that after pulling the slide, he had gotten shot," the complaint says.

Shooting near 84th and Grantosa on Milwaukee's northwest side

During an interview with police, the 10-year-old said "his father had told them not to touch the gun in the past," the complaint says.

When police spoke with Parker, she "indicated to officers that the firearm within the residence was Townsend's. Parker stated that Townsend has owned the firearm for more than two years," the complaint says. She also stated "Townsend stores the firearm in Parker and Townsend's bedroom, inside the closet on top of the wood ceiling panels." The complaint says Parker "indicated that she tells Townsend all the time to store the firearm in a different location because the children are aware" of where the firearm was stored.

Police spoke with Townsend. He indicated he was aware of the firearm in the residence.

During a search, police "observed a black handgun located in the basement bedroom. The gun was tucked in the ceiling quarter panel, located inside an open closet, directly below the gun, on the floor was one spent, silver in color casing," the complaint says.