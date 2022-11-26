Milwaukee teen shot near 59th and Capitol

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 59th and Capital that injured a 17-year-old boy on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Police said the shooting took place around 1 a.m.

60th and Capitol, Milwaukee

Officials said the circumstances leading up to this shooting are still under investigation.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds.

Milwaukee police continue to seek shooter.