Milwaukee teen shot near 59th and Capitol

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 59th and Capital that injured a 17-year-old boy on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Police said the shooting took place around 1 a.m.

Officials said the circumstances leading up to this shooting are still under investigation. 

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds. 

Milwaukee police continue to seek shooter. 