Milwaukee teen killed, found dead in abandoned home

Shaun Dorsey Jr., killed in Milwaukee in 2022, was honored at a vigil Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The boy's grandmother, Cynthia Davis, said Dorsey was found dead in an abandoned house.

On Tuesday, loved ones gathered in the Sherman neighborhood near 38th and Hadley, the same area where Dorsey was killed.

They held balloons and signs asking for justice.

Davis said the investigation has not moved forward in eight months.

"He deserves justice," said Davis. "Other young men out here who die on these streets, they deserve justice. We need to stop killing each other. It's sickening."

Police data show more than 200 homicides in 2022.