Milwaukee teacher's aide accused of child enticement; sentenced to 9 years

The Brief A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Randell Jefferson to nine years in prison following convictions related to actions that happened at a Milwaukee Public School. In October, Jefferson was found guilty in seven of ten charges against him.



A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Randell Jefferson on Thursday, Nov. 21 to nine years in prison plus an additional nine years of extended supervision following convictions related to actions that happened at Oliver Wendell Homes School in Milwaukee.

In October, Jefferson was found guilty on seven of ten charges against him, including soliciting a child for prostitution, child enticement and exposing a child to harmful material. Jefferson was found not guilty of second-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of child enticement. Lastly, one charge was dismissed on the prosecutor's motion.

Case details

According to the criminal complaint, detectives spoke on Sept. 8, 2022 with a teenage girl. The teen indicated a teacher's aide known to her as Mr. Jefferson, and later identified as the defendant, "made comments to her about boys wanting to do sexual things to (the teen) and talking to (the teen) about pornography," the complaint says.

The complaint says on June 1, the defendant took the teen to a room commonly used for after-school activities and allegedly had inappropriate contact with the teen. The teen did not say anything about this contact "until she told her mother around September 1, 2022," the complaint says.

On April 28, 2023, officers responded to Oliver Wendell Holmes School and spoke to the principal who stated that "several students informed him that they were solicited for sexual favors by a teacher," the complaint says. The defendant was again identified as the teacher.

In interviews with police, "the defendant confirmed that he runs the after-school program and helped coach track. The defendant admitted that he has homemade pornographic material on his phone, but denied showing the pornography to any of the students.