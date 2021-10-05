Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra welcomes patrons in new venue

MSO returns to in-person performances

After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Milwaukee institution has reopened in a new venue.

MILWAUKEE - After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Milwaukee institution has reopened in a new venue. Mark Niehaus, president and executive director of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, joined the WakeUp team to talk about the MSO's upcoming season.

