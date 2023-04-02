Milwaukee's East Side Summer Soulstice in the works for June

article

The East Side Business Improvement District (ESBID) has announced it plans to hold its Summer Soulstice Music Festival on Saturday, June 17.

According to ESBID Executive Director David Smulyan, last year’s event – the first since 2019 – was by all accounts a huge success. There were over 40 retail and arts and craft vendors, and 14 amazing bands on two stages, a news release said. Thousands of festival-goers attended.

"We are currently planning for 2023 and working hard to make Milwaukee’s largest free music festival even better than last year," Smulyan said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Three stages are currently planned, along with a full day of DJs and dancing. One of the stages will be dedicated to smaller musical acts and possibly some other forms of entertainment.

The event's musical talent booking agent, Jayk Burczyk, said he is in talks to book bands and hopes to announce performers in late April: "We are fortunate that there is such a sizable pool of incredible musicians in the Greater Milwaukee and surrounding areas."

Summer Soulstice Music Festival (Courtesy: East Side BID)

The festival will continue to offer a variety of food, retail, and arts and craft vendors, along with some activities such as rock climbing, the news release said.

ESBID said the festival's footprint will be similar to last year, with activities on Kenilworth Place, Ivanhoe Place and in Black Cat Alley. Smulyan said he is working on the possibility of using Farwell Avenue between North Avenue and Kenilworth Place. The city and count are reviewing a special event permit.

Anyone interested in applying to be a vendor, sponsoring the event or volunteering should visit the Summer Soulstice website.