'Summer Safety Walks:' Milwaukee residents, leaders come together

Milwaukee residents and city leaders went for a stroll in the name of safety Friday, Aug. 12, part of the "Summer Safety Walks" program.

The walks have been going on all summer in a different Milwaukee neighborhood each week. It is geared toward connecting the community.

"This is really a community building exercise, and it provides an opportunity again for those constituents out there to get the chance to see, feel, talk to their elected representatives," Mayor Cavalier Johnson said.

Friday's was on the south side, starting at Ohio Playfield on Holt Avenue. It was the last walk of the summer.