Milwaukee students surprised with free laptops, school supplies

Students served by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee received a big surprise on Tuesday, Aug. 13 during an event at the Ready Center – a free laptop and backpack filled with school supplies.

According to a news release, AT&T is providing 200 refurbished laptops to preselected Milwaukee students served by the Boys & Girls Clubs in partnership with the Donald Driver Foundation and Human-I-T.

"You are here today, in this room, because somebody believes in you. You are here, in this room today, because somebody believes in your future. I am here today because AT&T believes in you. I am here today because AT&T believes in your future, and we want to invest in you," said Robyn Gruner, Director of External & Legislative Affairs for AT&T Wisconsin.

Students also received a new backpack filled with school supplies.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley also joined Green Bay Packers legend Donald Driver, AT&T and Human-I-T executives in surprising the students.