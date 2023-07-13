29th and Scott fire, Milwaukee firefighter falls through floor

A Milwaukee firefighter fell through a floor while battling a two-alarm blaze on the city's south side Thursday morning, July 13.

MFD Chief Aaron Lipski said crews were dispatched to the "pretty serious" fire around 9:40 a.m. Firefighters arrived to the home near 29th and Scott within minutes and found heavy smoke pushing from the second floor and attic.

Fire near 29th and Scott, Milwaukee (Courtesy: Joseph L.)

During the fire fight, a lieutenant fell through the floor of the attic to the second floor. Lipski said the firefighter was not seriously injured and refused medical attention.

A woman and two children got out uninjured. The cause has not been determined.