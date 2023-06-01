Milwaukee standoff, Medford and Roosevelt, man arrested

article

A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested Wednesday, May 31 following a standoff near Medford and Roosevelt.

Police were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a subject with a gun. Police say the 24-year-old man was armed with a firearm and fired several gunshots inside the residence while officers were on scene attempting contact with him.

There are no officer injuries. No officer on scene discharged their firearm. After nearly five hours, the man was taken into custody.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.