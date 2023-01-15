Milwaukee standoff near 85th and Brown Deer, man arrested

A Milwaukee standoff ended with an arrest Sunday evening, Jan. 15 near 85th and Brown Deer.

The arrest happened around 6 p.m.

Police haven't answered our questions yet about what led to this standoff, but FOX6 viewers started calling our newsroom about this before 5 p.m.

When we arrived on scene shortly after, the Milwaukee Police Department's Tactical Enforcement Unit pulled up to an apartment complex and went in.

From our vantage point, we could see the officers were interested in an upstairs corner unit. Other Milwaukee police officers blocked the road. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force helped out, too.

Shortly after 6 p.m., two officers escorted a man out in handcuffs.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 News crews didn't hear any shots fired or see any other use of force.

Several viewers called in with tips about who was arrested. We are working to confirm that information with Milwaukee police.