Milwaukee stalking, shootings: Tyrena Childs sentenced, 8 years prison

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Tyrena Childs on Thursday, June 13 to eight years in prison plus an additional 12 years of extended supervision in connection with crimes that happened over a period of nearly three weeks in March 2023.

Childs pleaded guilty on May 13 to three of the 14 charges against her – including first-degree recklessly endangering safety and second-degree reckless injury. All other charges were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Saturday, March 11, 2023

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to a residence near 33rd and Meinecke on the evening of Saturday, March 11. Officers spoke with a man who indicated Childs "kicked in the door and broke a window on the front of the residence. The defendant was armed with a firearm and was demanding to know where (another man) was." When the first man called police, Childs apparently fled. When the man being sought by Childs arrived at the residence, he told police "he and the defendant have a child in common," the complaint says.

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

On Tuesday, March 14, police say a woman was at a gas station on Teutonia when she "saw the defendant arrive at the gas station with a group of other women in a white SUV," the complaint says. When the woman drove away, the complaint says "the white SUV the defendant was in followed. The vehicle pulled up alongside them and rolled down the passenger window, and (the woman) could hear the defendant yelling something at her but could not make out what she was saying. The white SUV then chased them until they parked near the Tastee Twist. Then, the defendant along with the other women got out of the white SUV with firearms and shot at them, striking the vehicle they were in."

That same day, the woman who was just fired upon was leaving Milwaukee Police District 5 and "observed the same white SUV from earlier following them. They pulled over to a gas station to ask for help, but the gas station was closed. The defendant then pointed a gray and black gun with a long clip at them," the complaint says. Again, the woman and her companion tried to drive away. The complaint says the defendant "chased them in the white SUV. While chasing them the defendant shot at the vehicle (the woman) was in 3-4 times." The vehicle crash near a highway entrance ramp. The complaint says the "defendant then exited her vehicle, walked toward the crashed vehicle, and said, '(expletive) y'all was supposed to be dead.'" The woman suffered injuries in the crash.

Wednesday, March 22, 2023

The complaint says the next incident allegedly involving Childs happened on Wednesday, March 22. Police were dispatched to Jack's Executive Bistro on Teutonia Avenue. The man who has a child in common with Childs indicated he was leaving the establishment with another person when he "saw the defendant outside, and the defendant immediately became upset," the complaint says. When the man began driving away, Childs "chased them in her white Ford SUV. The defendant attempted to rear end them several times and struck the vehicle once," the complaint says. A short time later, the man got out of the vehicle and told his companion to drive away. The man noticed "the defendant continued to chase (the companion). He heard a loud boom and saw (the companion's) vehicle crash. The man told police he ran up to provide help and "the defendant was still circling the area and yelling at him and (the companion)," the complaint says. The companion suffered multiple injuries in the crash.

Tuesday, March 28, 2023

On Tuesday, March 28, Milwaukee police investigated a shooting at Jack's Executive Bistro. The complaint indicates Childs fired multiple shots at a group that had been at the establishment with the man who has a child in common with Childs.

Friday, March 31, 2023

Lastly on Friday, March 31, officers from the Milwaukee Police Department Fugitive Apprehension Unit located Childs a short time after 1 p.m. leaving a residence and getting into a white SUV. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the complaint says Childs "accelerated away from officers who initiated a pursuit." That chase lasted less than a half-mile and ended up back at the residence the pursuit began. Childs was arrested.

Investigators later conducted two interviews with the defendant. The complaint says she "denied involvement in any shooting incidents herself," including the shooting outside Jack's Executive Bistro.