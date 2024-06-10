Stabbing, shooting on Milwaukee's north side; 3 wounded

article

Two people were stabbed – and one person was shot – in what Milwaukee police said was a "domestic violence" incident on Monday, June 10.

It happened near 73rd and Fiebrantz shortly before 6 p.m. Police said they are not seeking any suspects at this time.

Two people, ages 66 and 50, were stabbed. A 27-year-old person was shot. Police said all three people were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

