Milwaukee stabbing near Holton and Hadley prompted by fight

A 31-year-old Milwaukee is recovering after being stabbed near Holton and Hadley early Sunday, Sept. 3.

Milwaukee police say the stabbing was prompted by a fight around 6:15 a.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The person who stabbed the woman is being sought by police.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.