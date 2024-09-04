Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee stabbing on W. Brown Deer Road; 20-year-old wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  September 4, 2024 11:33am CDT
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old was wounded after being stabbed on Brown Deer Road just west of 76th Street on Milwaukee's far northwest side early Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Milwaukee police said the stabbing happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officials said the circumstances leading up to the stabbing are under investigation as the victim refused police services. However, an unknown stabber is being sought. 

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips. 