Milwaukee stabbing near 31st and Sheridan; domestic dispute

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  April 22, 2024 11:57am CDT
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on April 20 near 31st and Sheridan. 

Police say the suspect stabbed the victim several times during a domestic dispute. 

The victim, a 36-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. 

Milwaukee police continue to seek a known suspect.  

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.     