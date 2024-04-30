Milwaukee stabbing, 29th and Congress; 58-year-old arrested

article

Milwaukee police are investigating an assault that occurred near 29th and Congress early on Tuesday, April 30.

Officials say just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, the victim, a 46-year-old, suffered a cut to the hand – and refused medical assistance.

A 58-year-old was taken into custody.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.