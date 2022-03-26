28th and Locust stabbing, Milwaukee police seek suspect

article

A Milwaukee woman was stabbed near 28th and Locust late Friday night, March 25, police said.

Around 11:45 p.m., the suspect stabbed the 42-year-old victim during a fight. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police continue to seek a known suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

