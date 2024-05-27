Milwaukee stabbing near 15th and Atkinson; 23-year-old wounded

article

Milwaukee police say a 23-year-old was stabbed during a fight near 15th and Atkinson early Monday, May 27.

Officials said it was around 1:40 a.m. that the fight broke out. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

An unknown stabber is being sought by police.

Stabbing incident near 15th and Atkinson, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.