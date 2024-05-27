Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee stabbing near 15th and Atkinson; 23-year-old wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  May 27, 2024 1:32pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Stabbing incident near 15th and Atkinson, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 23-year-old was stabbed during a fight near 15th and Atkinson early Monday, May 27. 

Officials said it was around 1:40 a.m. that the fight broke out. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. 

An unknown stabber is being sought by police. 

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.     