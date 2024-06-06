Milwaukee south shore vehicle theft, pursuit; 5 in custody

Five people are in custody after a stolen vehicle pursuit and foot chase by the lakefront on Thursday night, June 6, in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said the pursuit was initiated by the St. Francis Police Department with assistance from the Cudahy Police Department before 6:30 p.m.

The vehicle got on I-794 and crashed near Carferry. Six people fled the vehicle on foot at the Lake Express Ferry parking lot.

A Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office K-9 squad was able to secure and detain four people and a fifth was subsequently taken into custody.

Police are still searching for the sixth person.

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to treat one fleeing subject who was bitten by the K-9 and recover another person who had jumped into the water.

FOX6 News had a crew there and could see the dive team responded to assist, but nobody was in the water by the time they got on the scene.

The investigation, as well as the search for the sixth person, is ongoing.