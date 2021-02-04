Milwaukee declares snow emergency, parking rules take effect

article

The City of Milwaukee declared a snow emergency for Thursday, Feb. 4 as winter weather hit southeastern Wisconsin.

From 10 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, alternate side parking will be required on side streets and no parking will be allowed on main streets. Posted street signs take precedence.

All residents who park overnight in Milwaukee must move their cars to the even-numbered side of the street by 10 p.m.

Designated Milwaukee Public Schools lots will be available for off-street parking beginning Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. All vehicles must be moved from MPS lots by 7 a.m. the following morning. For a list of school parking lot locations, go to milwaukee.gov/snowparking.

To confirm the main streets which do not allow any parking and for additional parking restriction information visit city.milwaukee.gov/parking. Residents can also call (414) 286-CITY.

