Milwaukee sisters shot, community walk searches for tips

Milwaukee police are still looking for tips after 13-year-old Shanaria Wilson was shot and killed, her 10-year-old sister wounded, while playing outside Sunday, April 24.

Friday, the community and law enforcement came together for a community walk in search of tips; police don't have much, if anything, to go on right now.

Shanaria and Shyier Wilson were shot outside their home near 5th and Rogers. Their family returned to the site of so much grief during Friday's walk.

"They took my baby from me. I can’t get her back," Vieta Caldwell, Shanaria's mother, said. "It’s sick. Ya’ll took a child. They’re heartless (expletive)."

The victims' home is now a memorial.

Shanaria and Shyier Wilson

"I got shot four times, and it hurt," said Shyier, who has since returned home from the hospital.

Dozens bowed their heads Friday afternoon, surrounding the family. An ending point for a walk with police, community organizers, pastors and elected leaders.

Community walk after sisters Shanaria and Shyier Wilson were shot near 5th and Rogers

"I ask you, God, to open up doors that no man can close for this family," Rev. Marty Calderon of God Touch Milwaukee said.

It is another example of the ripple effect violence can have throughout the city.

"Emotional," said Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "They were in the right place at the right time – they were in their home."

The mayor encourages people to speak up and give tips – if it involves a family member.

"If you don’t, then they just around and go and hurt someone else’s baby," he said.

Fatal shooting near 5th and Rogers in Milwaukee

The two block stretch of 5th Place on the city's near south side is no stranger to gun violence, which is why police put the community walk together.

"It’s been a very busy block over the last few months," said MPD Capt. Patrick Pajot.

"It’s kind of something new, that we’re starting out (with Chief Jeffrey Norman), and I think it is working. It is working," Pajot said of community walks. "At least, in the effect of helping out, and helping solve this case by getting out in the neighborhood and talking to people."

Community walk after sisters Shanaria and Shyier Wilson were shot near 5th and Rogers

While some are skeptical, Shanaria's family and those who grew up in the area hope for change.

"A change has to happen," said Sammy Villafuentes. "A change is going to happen."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.