Gunfire struck a Milwaukee man's home after he says suspects shot at him while trying to steal a car Saturday morning – and the entire thing was caught on camera.

Clifford Taylor said he woke up to the sounds of shattered glass outside just before 8 a.m. He ran to his front door and saw four people trying to steal his daughter's car. The next thing he knew, he was dodging bullets.

"They have no regard for life," he said. "I was just shocked by the brazenness of this young man to simply say, ‘Should I kill him?’"

Doorbell camera video captured one of the suspects shoot toward Taylor before they all scattered off near 62nd and Melvina. He said the gunman fired about three shots, all missing him, but one of those bullets did go straight through his living room window.

"When you opened fire on my house, you have no idea who was sitting inside on the other side of the wall," said Taylor. "You put my family at harm's risk."

Taylor told FOX6 News that he has seen an increase in crime in the area over the years. He added that police quickly came to investigate and neighbors have been supportive. He said he has faith the four suspects will be caught, and when that happens, he has one request.

"I only ask that I’d be able to maybe talk to them, counsel them," Taylor said.

Taylor said the incident has shaken up his wife, angered his son and confused his grandkids. But he said he tries to fix problems, rather than run away from them – and he's not going anywhere.