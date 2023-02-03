Milwaukee man sentenced, shot at kids who threw snowballs at car

article

The Milwaukee man convicted of shooting at kids who threw snowballs at his car was sentenced Friday, Feb. 3 to 16 years in prison.

Last November, a Milwaukee County jury found William Carson guilty on all seven charges against – two counts of first-degree reckless injury and five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety – him in connection with the 2020 incident.

According to a criminal complaint, a group of kids was playing in the snow near 61st and Birch on Milwaukee's north side on Jan. 4, 2020 – throwing snowballs at passing cars.

The complaint states the driver of one of the cars that was hit turned his car around, got out of his car, and fired shots at the kids as they attempted to run away. The driver then got back in his car and drove away. That driver was later identified as Carson.



Of the seven children involved, the complaint states, three were struck by gunfire. One of the children was shot in the thigh, and another was hit in the arm. A third child had a bullet graze their jacket but was not injured.

Carson was arrested by Oak Creek police days later after he fled from officers and was found to be driving under the influence. Police recovered a gun from his car, and testing revealed that it was "highly probable" that it was the same gun used in the Jan. 4 shooting.

The U.S. Department of Justice ran a firearm trace on the gun and found that Carson had purchased it 11 days prior to the shooting. In a statement to police, Carson said that he bought the gun for self-defense and that no one else ever had possession of it since he purchased it.

In addition to prison, Carson was sentenced to 10 years of extended supervision.