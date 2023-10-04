Milwaukee shootings Wednesday, 2 wounded

article

Two people were wounded in separate Milwaukee shootings Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Police are looking for the people responsible for the violence.

15th and Keefe

A 32-year-old was shot and wounded around 3 p.m. Police said the victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Unknown location

Around 6:15 p.m., a 29-year-old was shot and wounded. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

MPD investigates

Police are investigating what led to each shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.