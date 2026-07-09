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Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 1 wounded near 11th and Locust

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 9, 2026 7:50 AM CDT
Published July 9, 2026 7:50 AM CDT
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, July 8.
    • A 23-yera-old was shot around 6:30 p.m. near 11th and Locust.
    • No arrests have been made.

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday, July 8 left one person wounded. 

11th and Locust

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 23-year-old was shot around  6:30 p.m. near 11th and Locust. 

The victim arrived at the hospital for treatment.    

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are seeking information to identify a suspect in connection with this incident.   

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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