Milwaukee shootings Wednesday; 1 dead, 1 wounded

article

The Brief Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Wednesday left one person dead and another wounded. Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Wednesday, July 2 left one person dead and another wounded.

37th and Greenfield

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, around 1 a.m. one person was shot.

Police say the victim, a 30-year-old, sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

49th and Fairmount

What we know:

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner tells FOX6 News they were called to the scene for one shooting victim. The incident occurred around 7:15 a.m.

No additional details have been released – including the identity of the victim or the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.