Milwaukee shootings: Video, photos shared by public, police seek more

The Milwaukee Police Department announced on Friday, May 20 that it has received multiple electronic media files related to last Friday's shooting incidents in the downtown area.

MPD responded to 10 separate shootings in less than 12 hours on Friday, May 13. Three people died and 25 were injured – including 17 shot and injured during one incident near Water and Juneau.

Officials said on Friday, they are "thankful for the public’s continued willingness to be part of the solution." They are encouraging the public to continue to upload any video, photos, social media posts, or any other type of electronic media of the event that may assist in the investigation of the events before, during and after the shootings.

You can also provide any information by contacting Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.