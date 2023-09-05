Milwaukee shootings Tuesday, woman, man hurt

article

Milwaukee shootings Tuesday, Sept. 5 left a man and woman hurt.

The first happened near 25th and Auer around 9:15 a.m. Police said someone fired several shots at a vehicle, striking a woman, 49. She was treated at the scene for her injuries.

The second happened Tuesday night around 7 p.m. on Marine Drive.

Police said a man, 31, was shot during an argument.

No arrests have been made in these shootings, but police said they know who they're looking for in the Marine Drive shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.