Milwaukee shootings Tuesday, 4 hurt, 2 arrested

Milwaukee shootings Tuesday, Aug. 1 left four people hurt and two arrested.

The first happened during an argument near 27th and Clarke around 11:30 a.m.

Police said there was an exchange of gunfire during an argument, and a Milwaukee woman, 39, and two Milwaukee men, 37 and 63, were hurt. The 37-year-old showed up at the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was also arrested.

Additionally, police arrested a boy, 17, in connection with this shooting.

Police said they're looking for one more person.

The second shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. near 20th and Becher.

A Milwaukee man, 37, was hurt, and police said they're looking for a 33-year-old man.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips App.