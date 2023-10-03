Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 2 wounded

article

Two people were shot and wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

The first shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. near 39th and Wright. The victim, a 33-year-old, arrived at the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

The second shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. near 40th and Burleigh. The victim, a 22-year-old, arrived at the hospital for treatment.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.