Milwaukee shooting Tuesday, 35th and Galena; 1 dead

One person is dead after a shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday evening, Nov. 25.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened just before 6 p.m. near 35th and Galena. Officials say a 49-year-old victim died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Detectives are still working to determine what led up to the shooting and are searching for the suspect or suspects involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use P3 Tips.