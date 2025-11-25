Milwaukee shooting Tuesday, 35th and Galena; 1 dead
article
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead after a shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday evening, Nov. 25.
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened just before 6 p.m. near 35th and Galena. Officials say a 49-year-old victim died at the scene from a gunshot wound.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Detectives are still working to determine what led up to the shooting and are searching for the suspect or suspects involved.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use P3 Tips.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department