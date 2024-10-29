Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 2 injured

article

The Brief Two people were shot in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Police said it happened in the area of 3rd and Vienna at approximately 9:40 p.m. Police continue to seek anyone involved.



The victims, a 15-year-old and 18-year-old, sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing.

Police continue to seek anyone involved.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.