Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 1 dead, 2 wounded

Published  October 14, 2025 5:26am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee fatal shooting, 27th and Fond du Lac

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday morning, Oct. 14.

The Brief

    • Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Tuesday left one person dead and two others wounded.
    • Police continue to seek anyone involved.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Oct. 14 left one person dead and two others wounded. 

14th and Galena

What we know:

Milwaukee police said two people were shot around 12:20 a.m. 

The victims, a 25-year-old and a 26-year-old, were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect. 

27th and Fond du Lac

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 2 a.m. Somebody fired shots, subsequently striking the victim. 

The victim, a 34-year-old, sustained fatal injuries. 

Police continue to seek anyone involved.

27th and Fond du Lac, Milwaukee

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

