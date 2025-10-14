Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 1 dead, 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Oct. 14 left one person dead and two others wounded.
14th and Galena
What we know:
Milwaukee police said two people were shot around 12:20 a.m.
The victims, a 25-year-old and a 26-year-old, were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.
27th and Fond du Lac
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 2 a.m. Somebody fired shots, subsequently striking the victim.
The victim, a 34-year-old, sustained fatal injuries.
Police continue to seek anyone involved.
27th and Fond du Lac, Milwaukee
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.