Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 1 dead, 2 wounded

The Brief Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Tuesday left one person dead and two others wounded. Police continue to seek anyone involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Oct. 14 left one person dead and two others wounded.

14th and Galena

What we know:

Milwaukee police said two people were shot around 12:20 a.m.

The victims, a 25-year-old and a 26-year-old, were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

27th and Fond du Lac

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 2 a.m. Somebody fired shots, subsequently striking the victim.

The victim, a 34-year-old, sustained fatal injuries.

Police continue to seek anyone involved.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

27th and Fond du Lac, Milwaukee

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.