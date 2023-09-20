Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 2 wounded

article

Separate Milwaukee shootings Tuesday, Sept. 19 wounded two people.

Police are searching for the people responsible.

24th and Melvina

Police said someone pulled up in a vehicle and fired shots – striking the 52-year-old victim – shortly before 7 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital with a non-fatal injury.

26th and Vine

A 25-year-old victim was around 9:30 p.m. and taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. What led to the shooting is under investigation.

MPD investigates

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.