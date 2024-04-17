Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 2 wounded
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened on Tuesday, April 16.
Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings.
63rd and Villard
At approximately 7:2 p.m., a 21-year-old was shot near 63rd and Villard. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal gunshot wounds.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
47th and Burleigh
Around 9 p.m., a 54-year-old was shot and arrived at a local hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
MPD investigates
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.